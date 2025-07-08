YouTube's new monetisation policy targets low-effort content
Starting July 15, 2025, YouTube will only let creators earn money if their videos are original and authentic.
The platform wants to cut down on mass-produced and repetitive uploads—think endless AI-generated clips—to make watching more enjoyable for everyone.
Add real value to your content
If you rely on mass-produced or repetitious content, it's time to switch things up.
To stay in the YouTube Partner Programme (YPP) and keep monetizing, you'll need to add real value—like your own commentary or creative edits—to reused material.
Otherwise, you could lose out on ad revenue or even get booted from YPP.
Less spammy filler and more unique videos
For viewers, this means potentially less spammy filler and more unique videos in your feed.
You can expect a fresher mix of content that feels more genuine—and maybe discover some new favorite creators along the way.