GitHub CEO debunks AI fear, upholds importance of coding skills
GitHub's CEO, Thomas Dohmke, wants everyone to relax about AI taking over coding jobs.
He says AI is more like a power-up for developers—it helps them get more done and actually encourages companies to hire even more engineers.
In his words: "Because if you 10x a single developer, then 10 developers can do 100x."
AI tools handle boring tasks, but expertise still matters
AI tools like GitHub Copilot are now handling boring, repetitive coding tasks and making it quicker to test new ideas.
This means anyone can start building things faster, but Dohmke points out that real expertise still matters for big or complex projects.
Developers aren't just writing code—they're guiding these AI tools and solving tricky problems together.
AI is helping developers do more in less time
With AI boosting productivity, teams are tackling bigger projects and there's a steady demand for skilled coders.
For users (that's most of us), this means apps and tech get better and smarter—faster than before—thanks to humans and AI working side by side.