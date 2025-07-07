GitHub CEO debunks AI fear, upholds importance of coding skills Technology Jul 07, 2025

GitHub's CEO, Thomas Dohmke, wants everyone to relax about AI taking over coding jobs.

He says AI is more like a power-up for developers—it helps them get more done and actually encourages companies to hire even more engineers.

In his words: "Because if you 10x a single developer, then 10 developers can do 100x."