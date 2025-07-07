AI enhances developer recruitment: GitHub CEO

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke wants everyone to know: AI isn't here to take away software jobs. Instead, he says it'll make devs way more productive—and that means companies will want to hire even more of them. As Dohmke puts it, "If you 10x a single developer, then 10 developers can do 100x."

AI a 'force multiplier' for engineers Dohmke calls AI a "force multiplier" that helps engineers get more done.

He's not buying the idea that AI will build billion-dollar startups on its own; instead, he thinks smarter tools just mean teams can tackle bigger projects and need even more skilled people.

Coding is becoming more accessible AI is making coding much more accessible for beginners and helping people turn ideas into apps faster.

Still, Dohmke stresses that strong technical chops are as important as ever if you want to stand out.