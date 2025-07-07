Next Article
Windows 11 surpasses Windows 10 in desktop OS usage
Windows 11 has officially overtaken Windows 10, grabbing a 52% share of the desktop market.
This milestone comes just as support for Windows 10 is set to end in October, and shows that more users are finally making the jump to Microsoft's latest system—even though it took a while to catch on.
Windows 11's strict hardware and security rules
Not everyone could upgrade easily: Windows 11's strict hardware and security rules left some users behind.
To help out, Microsoft is offering perks like a free year of security updates if you back up with OneDrive, or paid options if you want to stick with Windows 10 a bit longer.
It's all part of their push to get everyone on board with the new OS.