Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's space call to Isro chief
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just made history as part of the Axiom-4 mission on the International Space Station (ISS).
He checked in with ISRO chief Dr. V Narayanan to share updates about his health and ongoing experiments.
The insights from his mission are a big step forward for India's Gaganyaan program, which aims to send more Indians into space.
Shukla has been leading 7 experiments at ISS
Since arriving at the ISS on June 26, Shukla has been leading seven experiments focused on things like microalgae, plant genetics, and how our bodies react to microgravity.
One standout project called "Sprouts" studies how seeds grow in space—think future food for astronauts and better crops back home.
India may soon have its own astronauts orbiting Earth
Shukla's work is helping scientists get ready for India's own crewed missions.
Senior ISRO officials are closely tracking his progress, and backup astronaut Prashant Balan Nair is ready if needed.
All of this brings India closer to having its own astronauts orbiting Earth regularly.