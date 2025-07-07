Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's space call to Isro chief

TL;DR

Shukla has been leading 7 experiments at ISS

Since arriving at the ISS on June 26, Shukla has been leading seven experiments focused on things like microalgae, plant genetics, and how our bodies react to microgravity.

One standout project called "Sprouts" studies how seeds grow in space—think future food for astronauts and better crops back home.

India may soon have its own astronauts orbiting Earth

Shukla's work is helping scientists get ready for India's own crewed missions.

Senior ISRO officials are closely tracking his progress, and backup astronaut Prashant Balan Nair is ready if needed.

All of this brings India closer to having its own astronauts orbiting Earth regularly.