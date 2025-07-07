Google Messages enhances user experience with Material 3 expressive tweak
Google Messages is rolling out a new design for contact profiles, swapping out old round icons for bigger, animated pill-shaped buttons.
These new controls for Call, Video, Contact Info, and Search expand when you tap them and snap back when you let go—making things feel smoother and more fun to use.
Redesign is part of v20250701 beta
Right now, the update is tucked away in the v20250701 beta version of Google Messages. It's not on by default, so you'll need to enable it manually if you want an early peek.
The playful animation fits right in with Google's Material 3 Expressive style that's been popping up across the app lately.
Wider rollout likely later this year
Google hasn't announced exactly when everyone will get this redesign, but recent beta changes suggest it could land later this year.
Expect even more dynamic touches as Google keeps refreshing its messaging app's look and feel.