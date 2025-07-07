Google Messages enhances user experience with Material 3 expressive tweak

TL;DR

Redesign is part of v20250701 beta

Right now, the update is tucked away in the v20250701 beta version of Google Messages. It's not on by default, so you'll need to enable it manually if you want an early peek.

The playful animation fits right in with Google's Material 3 Expressive style that's been popping up across the app lately.

Wider rollout likely later this year

Google hasn't announced exactly when everyone will get this redesign, but recent beta changes suggest it could land later this year.

Expect even more dynamic touches as Google keeps refreshing its messaging app's look and feel.