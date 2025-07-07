Next Article
Technology • Jul 07, 2025
OnePlus 2025 summer launch: Expectations and viewing guide
OnePlus is gearing up for its Summer Launch Event on July 8, 2025, where they'll reveal the new Nord 5 series, Buds 4 TWS earphones, and Pad Lite tablet.
There's also a fresh version of the OnePlus Watch coming.
The Nord 5 series is expected to land between ₹30,000-₹35,000, while the more wallet-friendly Nord CE 5 could start at around ₹25,000—making flagship features a bit more accessible.
TL;DR
How to watch the event live
You can stream the event live on YouTube, Amazon India, or X (yep, that's Twitter).
Pre-orders should open soon after on Amazon India and the official OnePlus site—so if you're eyeing something new for your tech lineup, keep an eye out!