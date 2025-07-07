Next Article

Technology • Jul 07, 2025 OnePlus 2025 summer launch: Expectations and viewing guide

OnePlus is gearing up for its Summer Launch Event on July 8, 2025, where they'll reveal the new Nord 5 series, Buds 4 TWS earphones, and Pad Lite tablet.

There's also a fresh version of the OnePlus Watch coming.

The Nord 5 series is expected to land between ₹30,000-₹35,000, while the more wallet-friendly Nord CE 5 could start at around ₹25,000—making flagship features a bit more accessible.