HONOR unveils X9c 5G smartphone in India, starting at ₹21999

TL;DR

Mid-range phone with high-end features

You get a dual rear camera setup—108MP main sensor (with both OIS and EIS), plus a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a solid 16MP selfie camera.

The huge 6600mAh battery supports fast charging at 66W, so you're not stuck near an outlet.

Security gets an upgrade too with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Affordable flagship experience at your fingertips

At ₹21,999 for the 8GB/256GB version, the X9c is launching exclusively on Amazon from July 12 during Prime Day.

If you care about display quality, battery life, or just want something durable without breaking the bank, this one's worth checking out among mid-range smartphones.