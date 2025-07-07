NASA discovers interstellar comet approaching at high speed

TL;DR

Comet will swing closest to Sun on October 30

3I/ATLAS will swing closest to the Sun on October 30, 2023—well inside Mars's orbit but never close enough to threaten Earth (it'll stay at least 240 million km away).

You can catch it with ground-based telescopes until September before sunlight makes it too hard to spot.

Bigger and faster than previous interstellar visitors

At several miles wide, 3I/ATLAS is bigger and faster than previous interstellar visitors like 'Oumuamua and Borisov.

Its mysterious origin means astronomers get a rare chance to study material from another star system.

After October, keep an eye out—it'll reappear in December for more observation!