2025 Triumph Trident 660 launched in India at ₹8.5L: Check features

Triumph Motorcycles has officially launched the updated 2025 Trident 660 in India. The bike is priced between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹8.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest model comes with a host of new features and color options, making it an attractive proposition for motorcycle enthusiasts looking for something unique and technologically advanced under ₹10 lakh.

Upgrades New features for enhanced riding experience The 2025 model of the Trident 660 comes with an additional Sport riding mode, which was first seen on the Daytona 660. This joins the existing Road and Rain modes. The bike also gets a bidirectional quickshifter and Bluetooth connectivity as standard features, both of which were previously optional extras. A new addition to its riding aids is cruise control for long-distance rides.

Specifications Same engine as before The Trident 660 retains its liquid-cooled, 660cc, three-cylinder engine that produces 81hp and a peak torque of 64Nm. With a full tank capacity of 14-liter, the bike weighs in at 190kg. The seat height is also kept at an accessible level of 805mm. The front fork of the Trident 660 has been upgraded to Showa Big Piston type for better feedback and control. However, the rear unit remains non-adjustable with only preload tweaks.