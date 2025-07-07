Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched in India at ₹20.4L

Triumph has launched the 2025 iteration of its premium motorcycle, the Speed Triple 1200 RS , in India. The new model comes with a price tag of ₹20.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Despite the steep price hike of ₹2.44 lakh over its predecessor, it still undercuts its European rivals like Ducati Streetfighter V4 and KTM 1290 Super Duke R in the Indian market.

Upgrades The 1,160cc engine makes 183hp The 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RS packs an 1,160cc, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a peak power of 183hp and torque of up to 128Nm. This is an increase of 3hp and 3Nm over the previous model. The improvements come from a new exhaust system that provides better flow. The bike now weighs 199kg, which is a slight increase from the previous model.

Enhancements Upgraded suspension and tires The 2025 model also gets upgraded suspension and tires. It now features Ohlins EC3 electronically-adjustable suspension units, replacing the manually-adjustable ones on the previous model. This change is aimed at making the bike more suitable for road use in India. The new Speed Triple 1200 RS also comes with Pirelli Supercorsa V3 tires instead of Metzeler Racetec RR rubber on its predecessor.