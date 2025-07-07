Only 69 Porsche loyalists will own this 911 Carrera T

Porsche has unveiled a special edition of its iconic 911 model, the 2026 Porsche 911 Carrera T Club Coupe. The new car was revealed at the annual Parade of the Porsche Club of America (PCA) in Oklahoma City, marking a decade since their last collaboration. This limited-edition vehicle celebrates PCA's 70th anniversary and is based on the lightweight and purist-focused Carrera T model.

Unique design Unique color scheme and visual tweaks The 2026 Porsche 911 Carrera T Club Coupe comes with a unique color scheme, Sholar Blue, which is a metallic version of the previous models' distinctive hues. The car also features visual tweaks such as a 'Sport Design' front fascia with red accents and special finishes for its RS Spyder Design wheels. It also has "Club Coupe" decals on the doors and commemorative badges on the engine lid.

Interior design A look at the interior The interior of the limited-edition Carrera T Club Coupe is equally impressive, with red-white-and-blue trim for the seats and glovebox. It also has red and blue stitching, a commemorative badge embossed into the center console, and PCA logo behind the shifter. The door sills bear the name of Porsche Club of America while LED puddle lamps at door bottoms feature special 70th anniversary PCA logo.