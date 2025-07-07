'Coolie' update: Aamir Khan won't share scenes with Nagarjuna
What's the story
The highly anticipated Tamil film Coolie, featuring superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set to release in just over a month. The film's first single Chikitu has already been released as part of its promotional campaign. Recently, it was confirmed that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will also be a part of the film. However, reports suggest that Khan may not share screen space with another biggie who's part of the ensemble, Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Role details
Khan's character introduced in climax; reunion with Rajinikanth likely
According to reports, Khan's character, Dahaa, will be introduced toward the climax of Coolie. This means a potential reunion between him and Rajinikanth, who previously starred together in Aatank Hi Aatank. However, as per Hindustan Times, Khan and Nagarjuna may not share any scenes together in this film. He plays Simon in the film. Apart from this trio, Kannada actor Upendra Rao also has a meaty role.
Box office battle
'Coolie' v/s 'War 2'
Coolie is set to face tough competition at the box office when it releases on August 14. The film will go head-to-head with Yash Raj Films's War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. War 2 is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to the 2019 film War. Which movie are you more excited about?