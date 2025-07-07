Aamir Khan is part of 'Coolie'

'Coolie' update: Aamir Khan won't share scenes with Nagarjuna

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:36 pm Jul 07, 202503:36 pm

What's the story

The highly anticipated Tamil film Coolie, featuring superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set to release in just over a month. The film's first single Chikitu has already been released as part of its promotional campaign. Recently, it was confirmed that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will also be a part of the film. However, reports suggest that Khan may not share screen space with another biggie who's part of the ensemble, Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni.