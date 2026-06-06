Yutao Peng's AI predicts biochar soil phosphorus with 91% accuracy

Biochar 460-482°C keeps phosphorus balanced

The study showed that the temperature used to make biochar is crucial: between 460 and 482 degrees Celsius keeps phosphorus balanced, while hotter temperatures reduce it (which can help cut pollution).

They also found that untreated biochar often works just as well as pricier modified versions, so farmers could save money.

Plus, factors like soil pH and how much biochar you use matter too, meaning this AI tool could help farmers grow better crops with less guesswork and support more sustainable farming.