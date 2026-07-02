Z. ai's GLM-5.2 attracts industry attention for affordability and coding

Developers favor GLM-5.2 despite security concerns

GLM-5.2 ranks high for intelligence (fifth overall) and is second-best for front-end coding, but what really stands out is its affordability, costing only about one-sixth as much as top US models.

This has made it super popular with developers worldwide, even though some are still wary about data security.

While startups are quick to jump in, bigger US companies (especially in banking or cybersecurity) are holding back due to data security concerns.

Still, with global adoption rising fast, this could be China's big moment in the AI race.