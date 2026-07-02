Z. ai's GLM-5.2 attracts industry attention for affordability and coding
GLM-5.2, built by Chinese startup Z. ai, is getting a lot of attention for its powerful coding skills and smart agent features, all at a price way lower than big names like OpenAI and Anthropic.
Launched in June 2026, it's even caught the eye of tech leaders like Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy and investor Marc Andreessen, who see real potential for it to change the game.
Developers favor GLM-5.2 despite security concerns
GLM-5.2 ranks high for intelligence (fifth overall) and is second-best for front-end coding, but what really stands out is its affordability, costing only about one-sixth as much as top US models.
This has made it super popular with developers worldwide, even though some are still wary about data security.
While startups are quick to jump in, bigger US companies (especially in banking or cybersecurity) are holding back due to data security concerns.
Still, with global adoption rising fast, this could be China's big moment in the AI race.