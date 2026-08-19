Zainab Nathani invents solar biogel turning humid air into water
Technology
Zainab Nathani, a high school junior from Illinois, has created a solar-powered biogel that turns humid air into drinkable water: no electricity is needed.
Her invention uses special bio-based gels to soak up moisture and release it as liquid when warmed by sunlight.
Zainab Nathani earns Regeneron recognition
Nathani's project earned her international recognition at the 76th Annual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
She's also passionate about making clean water accessible worldwide: she leads the Niles Area Thirst Project, researches affordable water technology, is president of her school's Futures In STEM Club, and tutors others in math and science.