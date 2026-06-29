Z.ai's GLM-5.2 matches Anthropic's performance at 1 quarter token cost
Technology
GLM-5.2, a new AI model from Hong Kong's Z.ai, is making waves for being both powerful and budget-friendly.
It matches the performance of leading US models like Anthropic's but costs just one-quarter per token, which Jefferies strategist Christopher Wood called another "DeepSeek moment" for the industry.
Low-cost GLM-5.2 intensifies global AI competition
GLM-5.2's low price could open up advanced AI to more businesses and even boost chip makers.
Meanwhile, Chinese models are already outpacing US ones in sheer usage, processing nearly four times as many tokens in April 2026.
With cost, flexibility, and data privacy becoming bigger factors, competition in the global AI race just got a lot more interesting.