Z.ai's GLM-5.2 open weight model impresses Silicon Valley developers

GLM-5.2 uses 744B parameters

What sets GLM-5.2 apart? It can handle huge codebases thanks to its one-million-token context window and packs 744 billion total parameters, with 40 billion active parameters through a Mixture-of-Experts architecture.

Developers love that it is open-weight, so they can tweak and run it themselves.

Arena AI showed GLM-5.2 ranking second on the Code Arena Frontend leaderboard, earning praise from Vercel CEO Guillermo Rauch, who posted, "Genuinely impressed, almost shocked, at how good GLM-5.2 by Z.ai is at coding. This changes things," and catching the eye of investors and tech executives.