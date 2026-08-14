Z.ai's GLM-5.3 edges Anthropic's Mythos 5 on CyberGym, trails ExploitBench

GLM-5.3 is better at spotting software vulnerabilities, though it completed fewer timed tasks than Mythos 5 (130 vs. 247).

Z.ai plans to release GLM-5.3 publicly soon, but will keep its most sensitive features locked down for safety.

The company is pushing responsible AI use with its "Open Source Shield" initiative, adding code-auditing functions to its ZCode programming product and systems to screen risky requests, monitor the model's work, and train it to reject malicious tasks.