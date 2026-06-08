Zen Technologies unveils India's 1st AI-driven anti-drone system in Prayag

Zen Technologies schedules Hyderabad trials

The company is running real-world simulations to fine-tune the system, with trials scheduled at their Hyderabad facility later this year.

Besides anti-drone solutions, Zen is also working on simulators for the Air Force and training tools for the Army and Navy.

Their subsidiaries are busy developing UAV engines, loitering munitions, automation technology, and smart bombs, so there's a lot more coming soon.