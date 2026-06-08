Zen Technologies unveils India's 1st AI-driven anti-drone system in Prayag
Zen Technologies just launched an AI-driven anti-drone system (the first of its kind in India) at the North Tech Symposium in Prayag.
The system tackles rogue drones using both "soft kill" (jamming signals) and "hard kill" (interceptor drones and automated weapons).
Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Atluri said the platform's smart technology is designed to keep soldiers safer by handling drone threats with minimal human involvement.
Zen Technologies schedules Hyderabad trials
The company is running real-world simulations to fine-tune the system, with trials scheduled at their Hyderabad facility later this year.
Besides anti-drone solutions, Zen is also working on simulators for the Air Force and training tools for the Army and Navy.
Their subsidiaries are busy developing UAV engines, loitering munitions, automation technology, and smart bombs, so there's a lot more coming soon.