Zenno Astronautics develops fuel free supertorquer to steer satellites

Supertorquer succeeds on SpaceX mission

The Supertorquer passed its first big test on a Mira satellite during a SpaceX mission, smoothly changing the satellite's orientation as needed.

Zenno's special cooling system keeps the magnets super cold using minimal power.

CEO and founder Max Arshavsky says they hope to use this tech for everything from docking spacecraft to traveling to the Moon or Mars, maybe even creating magnetic shields for astronaut safety down the line.