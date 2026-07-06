Zenno Astronautics tests magnetic and solar supertorquer in orbit

Zenno's bigger supertorquer scheduled late 2026

The Supertorquer works with superconducting wires cooled to minus 200 degrees Celsius and special heat pumps, so there is no need for heavy cryogenic liquids.

It means satellites can use sunlight for power and movement, opening up possibilities for docking, deep-space missions, and even protecting astronauts from cosmic radiation on trips to the Moon or Mars.

Zenno's CEO Max Arshavsky says this is a big step toward making space travel less dependent on Earth's resources.

A bigger version was/ is set to launch in late 2025 (target date: November 28, 2025, on SpaceX Transporter-15).