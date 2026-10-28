Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath urges youth build AI apps
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath wants teens and young adults to make the most of artificial intelligence by building apps and services.
At the NDTV World Summit 2026, he encouraged 17-year-olds to focus less on the tech itself and more on creating things people can actually use: "I would focus on building something on the application or services layers sitting on top of the new tech stacks," he shared.
Kamath backs Indian AI inference businesses
Kamath pointed out that AI and the internet have made learning easier than ever, making college degrees less essential.
He also acknowledged that Indian companies face tough competition from US and Chinese companies due to limited funding, but believes there's still plenty of room for Indian companies to innovate by building AI inference businesses using open-source models and computing infrastructure.