ZFunds launches ZIVA AI assistant for mutual fund distributors

ZIVA pilot created over 5,000 proposals

During a pilot with 500 partners, ZIVA created more than 5,000 proposals and clocked 9,000 minutes of simulated meetings.

ZFunds said internal pilot data indicated the tool could reduce distributor workload by up to 60%.

Plus, the tool understands both text and voice in several Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali.

It also transcribes meetings automatically and provides contextual inputs based on client history, account activity, and investment profiles, all launched at the recent ZFunds Founders Summit in Gurugram.