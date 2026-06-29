Zhipu AI launches GLM-5.2 bug detector, signals China catching up Technology Jun 29, 2026

Chinese tech company Zhipu AI just dropped its GLM-5.2 model, which can spot software bugs and help with cybersecurity tasks, kind of like Anthropic's Mythos.

While it isn't quite as advanced as top US models from OpenAI or Anthropic, this launch shows China is catching up in the AI race.