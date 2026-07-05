Zhipu AI releases open-weight GLM-5.2 and ZCode coding assistant

GLM-5.2 strong coding, lags complex reasoning

GLM-5.2 actually beats some US models in software engineering benchmarks (shoutout to Semgrep for the tests), but still trails behind in complex reasoning tasks.

Zhipu AI is betting that its strong coding skills, affordable pricing, and open access will boost China's AI scene (especially as US export controls get tighter) and help more developers worldwide join the conversation.

Experts do warn that being so open could lead to misuse, though, so it is a bit of a double-edged sword.