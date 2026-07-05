Zhipu AI releases open-weight GLM-5.2 and ZCode coding assistant
Chinese tech company Zhipu AI just released GLM-5.2, its latest large language model, along with a coding assistant called ZCode.
The big deal? GLM-5.2 is open-weight, so anyone can download and run it without the limits you see with tools like ChatGPT.
This move is meant to challenge leading US models such as Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.8.
GLM-5.2 strong coding, lags complex reasoning
GLM-5.2 actually beats some US models in software engineering benchmarks (shoutout to Semgrep for the tests), but still trails behind in complex reasoning tasks.
Zhipu AI is betting that its strong coding skills, affordable pricing, and open access will boost China's AI scene (especially as US export controls get tighter) and help more developers worldwide join the conversation.
Experts do warn that being so open could lead to misuse, though, so it is a bit of a double-edged sword.