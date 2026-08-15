Zhipu's GLM-5.3 AI model outperforms Anthropic's Mythos 5 in cybersecurity

Zhipu has revealed that its GLM-5.3 model scored an impressive 84.5% on CyberGym, a benchmark for identifying and validating security flaws from source code.

This score is higher than that of Anthropic's Mythos at 83.8% and OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol at 83.6%.

However, the Chinese model fell short on ExploitBench, which measures how far AI models climb the exploitation ladder, with a score of just 54.4%.