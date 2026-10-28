Zoho adds semantic and ontology layers to Zoho Analytics
Technology
Zoho just gave its analytics platform a boost by adding semantic and ontology intelligence layers.
Basically, these help the AI understand your company's unique terms and how everything fits together, so it can give you business insights that actually make sense for your team.
Zoho Analytics introduces multi-agent Ask Zia
Zoho Analytics now lets multiple AI agents work together (thanks to a new multi-agent setup in Ask Zia), so answers to your data questions should be clearer and more relevant.
You can also build custom AI agents, connect them with other tools, and keep tabs on how AI is used across teams with governance controls.