Zoho backed Netrasemi unveils A2000, among India's 1st AI/ML chips
Technology
Big news from Kerala: Netrasemi, a startup backed by Zoho, has just unveiled the A2000, among the first AI/ML chips designed in India.
This chip is built for smart cameras and other edge devices that need to be small and energy-efficient.
Right now, it's being tested with customers in surveillance and automotive tech.
Netrasemi plans A2000 commercial launch mid-2027
The A2000 will start mass production at TSMC in Taiwan by 2027, with a commercial launch planned for mid-2027.
Netrasemi scored ₹15 crore from the government's DLI scheme plus ₹125 crore from investors like Zoho.
They're also working on other cool projects: an AI chip for IoT sensors (R1000) with College of Engineering Trivandrum, and an advanced edge AI server chip (A4000) expected to be ready for fabrication in 2027.