Zoho backed Netrasemi unveils A2000, among India's 1st AI/ML chips Technology May 28, 2026

Big news from Kerala: Netrasemi, a startup backed by Zoho, has just unveiled the A2000, among the first AI/ML chips designed in India.

This chip is built for smart cameras and other edge devices that need to be small and energy-efficient.

Right now, it's being tested with customers in surveillance and automotive tech.