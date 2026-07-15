Zoho Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu questions AI as technology's future
Technology
Zoho's Chief Scientist, Sridhar Vembu, is questioning whether AI is really the future of everything.
In a recent post, he pointed out that the current rush to invest in AI comes from the idea that it "will ultimately be the only technology that will ultimately matter," possibly taking over and improving all other tech.
Vembu questions AI solving major challenges
Vembu also talked about how people hope AI will fix huge challenges: think climate change, affordable city housing, or even finding cures for diseases like cancer.
He joked about AI ending wars (calling it "my hallucination") but made it clear he wants everyone to think seriously: Could AI truly become the main force pushing innovation forward?