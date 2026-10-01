Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu makes Catalyst cloud free for students
Technology
Zoho, co-founder Sridhar Vembu, is opening its cloud platform through Catalyst and making it free for students to build apps without stressing over costs.
The idea is to give students a solid tech playground: no need to rely on giants like AWS or Google Cloud.
Zoho platform offers in-house open-source stack
Zoho's platform packs all the essentials: databases, messaging tools, and computing power, all built in-house with open-source tech.
With 18-plus global data centers (including Mumbai and Delhi) and a new one coming up in Odisha, your data stays local.
Vembu also reminds engineers not to let AI tools take over completely. He believes it's important for developers to stay hands-on and really understand their work.