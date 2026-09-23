Zoho launches Zia Chat AI to simplify workplace tasks
Technology
Zoho just launched Zia Chat, an AI tool designed to make your workday smoother.
Instead of digging through endless menus, you can chat with Zia to find info, get tasks done, or whip up documents, all in one spot.
Cofounder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu calls it a fix for the "interface crisis" at work.
Zoho launches 7 industry software solutions
Alongside Zia Chat, Zoho rolled out seven new software solutions for industries like retail, automotive, and healthcare: think dealer management and loan processing made easier.
Vembu says these tools are meant to help people do their jobs better, not replace them: "We are not displacing a single support individual. All the support people are still there and we are hiring more."