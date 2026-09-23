Zoho launches Zia Chat to centralize work across 60+ apps
Zoho just launched Zia Chat, an AI tool that connects with more than 60 of its business apps.
The goal? To make work smoother by letting users handle everything, from pulling up data to making reports, through one smart chat interface.
This move fits right in with predictions that 40% of enterprise applications will use task-specific AI agents by the end of 2026.
Zoho rolls out 7 industry apps
Zoho co-founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu calls Zia Chat a "frictionless interface for work," aiming to boost productivity without the usual hassle.
Alongside Zia Chat, Zoho rolled out seven new industry-specific apps for areas like healthcare, retail, and banking.
They could expand these tailored solutions to 50 industries over the next two to three years, and are also investing in tech like medical devices and semiconductors as part of their big-picture strategy.