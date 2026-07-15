Zoho launches Zoho Classes AI platform for Indian educators
Zoho just launched Zoho Classes, an upgraded AI-based learning platform for schools and colleges in India.
What started as a simple online tool during the pandemic now helps teachers with automated lesson planning, course creation, grading, and student management.
It is free for teachers with up to 100 students and all government institutions; private schools and colleges will need a paid plan.
Zoho Classes supports 22 Indian languages
Zoho Classes lets educators create lessons in 22 Indian languages, so more students can learn in their own language.
The platform is currently working with three state governments, although it declined to name them as onboarding is still underway, plus private names like SRM Institute and Sishya School.
Competing with giants like Google Classroom, Zoho hopes to shake up learning for more than 290 million students across India.