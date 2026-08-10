You can now group related chats into folders on Arattai
What's the story
Zoho's Indian messaging platform, Arattai, has launched a new feature called Chat Folders. The update was announced on X and is aimed at helping users organize and access their conversations with ease. The innovative tool lets you group related chats into folders for quick navigation between different sets of conversations. This way, you don't have to scroll through a long list of chats each time you want to find a specific conversation.
User convenience
How does it work?
The Chat Folders feature is particularly useful for users who juggle multiple personal, work, or community conversations.
It offers a more organized way to access frequently used chats.
The update comes as part of Arattai's ongoing efforts to enhance its usability and make chat management more convenient for its users.
Public response
User reactions to the new feature
The announcement of the Chat Folders feature has drawn mixed reactions from users on X.
One user lauded the update and urged Arattai to keep improving and updating the platform.
Another suggested that Arattai should think about creating channels and bringing popular creators onto their platform, as this could potentially draw more users in.
Support issues
Suggestions for Arattai's team
A separate user highlighted concerns over feedback and customer support, stressing that regular users should get more responses from the team. These concerns highlight the need for improved communication between Arattai's team and its user base.