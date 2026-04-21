Arattai has made it easier to find your messages, files

Update strategy

Updates will be released on a weekly basis

Vembu also revealed that Zoho plans to release updates on a weekly basis. This indicates an ongoing development cycle where features are refined incrementally instead of through large, infrequent updates. Vembu also said that the learnings from improving Arattai's search shall be applied across other Zoho products, showing a broader product strategy where improvements in one application influence the enhancements across the company's software ecosystem.