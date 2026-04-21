Arattai has made it easier to find your messages, files
What's the story
Sridhar Vembu has announced an upgrade to the search functionality in Arattai, the messaging platform. The improvement comes after a lot of internal focus and is part of a larger effort to improve the core experience of the product. The improved search system in Arattai is designed to make it easier for users to find messages, files, and shared information within chats.
Update strategy
Updates will be released on a weekly basis
Vembu also revealed that Zoho plans to release updates on a weekly basis. This indicates an ongoing development cycle where features are refined incrementally instead of through large, infrequent updates. Vembu also said that the learnings from improving Arattai's search shall be applied across other Zoho products, showing a broader product strategy where improvements in one application influence the enhancements across the company's software ecosystem.
Security feature
End-to-end encryption for group chats still in progress
One of the key features still under development is end-to-end encryption for group chats. Vembu clarified that while personal chats on Arattai already support this security measure, extending it to the group conversations requires additional work.