Zoho unveils Classes 2.0 AI upgrade after nearly 5 years
Zoho just dropped Classes 2.0, an AI-powered upgrade to its learning platform first launched during the pandemic.
The new version helps automate lesson planning, grading, and tutoring, so teachers get more time back and students get a smarter learning experience.
It took nearly five years to build, shaped by feedback from over 1,000 teachers across India.
Zoho course creation 22 Indian languages
Classes 2.0 includes an AI tutor that sticks to your enrolled subjects, a career counseling tool, and course creation in 22 Indian languages.
Teachers can save up to 150 hours per semester with automated grading, plus there are built-in tools for accreditation reports.
Government schools get it free; private schools pay ₹500 per teacher each month.
Zoho offline lesson access privacy controls
You can access cached lessons offline (handy for spotty internet), and institutions can choose to disable AI access for students, so privacy stays in check and the platform fits different needs.