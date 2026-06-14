Zoho unveils Nathu La server to curb India hardware imports
Technology
Zoho just dropped Nathu La, an indigenous server developed in India to help cut down on expensive hardware imports.
Last financial year alone, India imported more than $13 billion worth of complete compute systems.
Designed at its Nagpur facility, Nathu La is modular and energy-efficient, promising up to 18% lower power usage and 30% savings on ownership costs.
Zoho targets 2,000 servers by 2026
It took five years to develop Nathu La, with Zoho training local students through its SETU program so they could join the project (now 90% of the team are SETU graduates).
The name comes from a mountain pass, reflecting Zoho's push for homegrown tech.
By 2026, Zoho aims to scale up production to 2,000 units for Indian data centers.