Zoho unveils Nathu La server to curb India hardware imports

Zoho targets 2,000 servers by 2026

It took five years to develop Nathu La, with Zoho training local students through its SETU program so they could join the project (now 90% of the team are SETU graduates).

The name comes from a mountain pass, reflecting Zoho's push for homegrown tech.

By 2026, Zoho aims to scale up production to 2,000 units for Indian data centers.