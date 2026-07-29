Zoho's Arattai adds optional Aadhaar verification to curb spam
Arattai, Zoho's messaging app, just rolled out optional Aadhaar-based identity verification to help cut down on spam and fake accounts.
If you verify, you'll get a green badge next to your name; government and standard accounts get gray and blue badges.
It's all about making the platform safer. Plus, Arattai promises your Aadhaar info isn't stored.
Arattai adds privacy controls and encryption
You can now choose to only get messages from verified users if you want.
Alongside this, Arattai has added end-to-end encryption for chats, encrypted cloud backups, phone number hiding in public groups, waiting rooms for meetings, group history deletion by admins, and a screen blackout feature for extra security during sharing.
All these updates are aimed at giving you more control over your privacy while using the app.