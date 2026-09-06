Zoho's Sridhar Vembu warns AI could automate math and coding
Technology
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu is sounding the alarm about how fast artificial intelligence is advancing in solving tough math problems and writing software code.
He's encouraging people in these fields to get ready for big changes as AI keeps getting smarter and more capable.
Vembu questions how many developers needed
Vembu compared much of math to games like chess and Go, areas where AI is already demonstrating the ability to excel.
He pointed out that, with this trend, most routine math work might be automated pretty soon.
For coders, he questioned how many developers will actually be needed as AI tools start handling more of the coding basics.
His main message: tech pros should keep learning and adapting alongside AI's rapid growth.