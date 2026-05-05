You can now test Deepinder Goyal's health-tech wearable Temple

Deepinder Goyal , the founder of Zomato , has announced the launch of his new health-tech wearable device called Temple. The first 100 units are ready for shipment and applications for early access have been opened. The company is looking to get structured feedback from this limited rollout before going for a wider release.

Device details Temple measures cerebral blood flow Temple is a next-generation wearable designed to monitor physical and cognitive performance. The device is worn on the temple of the head, where biological signals such as blood flow and skin regulation can be measured more accurately. Unlike traditional fitness trackers that focus on metrics like heart rate or steps, Temple aims to provide insights into cerebral blood flow and its impact on brain function over time.

User criteria Select group of users to test the device The company is inviting a select group of users to try out Temple in its early access phase. This includes athletes, scientists, doctors, founders, as well as creators who are health-conscious. However, not all applicants will be accepted right away as the company intends to filter users who can provide valuable feedback. This indicates a controlled testing phase.

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