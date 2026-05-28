Zomato launches healthy subscriptions prebooking meals in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
Technology
Zomato just dropped a new "Healthy Subscriptions" feature, letting you pre-book lunch or dinner from select restaurants for three, five, or 15 days, all through the app's Healthy Mode.
It's live in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru and is designed to help you stick to healthier eating habits without much hassle.
AI assigns healthy score to meals
Each meal gets a "Healthy Score" powered by AI that checks protein, fiber, carbs, and ingredient quality.
You can easily tweak your plan: edit meals, reschedule deliveries, or even shuffle for random picks.
Some menu items are exclusive to this subscription and not found elsewhere on Zomato.
The company says more cities will be added.