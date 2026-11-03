Zomato launches host mode across India in 72 hours
Technology
Zomato just rolled out "Host Mode" across India, a handy feature that hides food prices when you're ordering for friends or family.
The idea actually came from a LinkedIn post about how guests sometimes feel weird seeing the cost of dishes.
Deepinder Goyal, Zomato's founder, jumped on the suggestion and got the feature live in just 72 hours.
Activate host mode to hide prices
To turn on Host Mode (initially suggested as Mehmaan Mode), just activate it in the Zomato app.
Guests won't see any prices while picking what to eat: only you, as the host, can check the order by unlocking with your fingerprint or face lock authentication.