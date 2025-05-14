Zomato on Android: How to use offers tab effectively
What's the story
Zomato's offers tab is a great asset for those who want to save big on food orders.
By knowing the right way to navigate and unlock these offers, you can get discounts and deals that make your dining experience even better.
The following guide will give you the step-by-step details to access and use the offers tab easily, without any fuss.
Navigation
Accessing the Offers tab
To start off, launch the Zomato app on your phone.
After logging in, look for the "Offers" tab on the main screen. It should appear at the bottom or top of your screen (depending on the interface of your device).
By clicking the tab, you will be taken to a page displaying different available offers.
Offer categories
Understanding offer types
From the offers tab, users can go through a range of categories such as percentage discount, cashback, and special offers from partner restaurants.
Each category has its own terms and conditions. It is important for users to read them carefully before placing an order to know exactly what the offer requires to be eligible.
This way, you can save more and enjoy your food better.
Checkout process
Applying offers at checkout
After choosing what you want from a restaurant's menu, head to the checkout section.
Here, you will see an option to apply available offers. Click "Apply" on the offer that best suits your order.
It is important to make sure that all the mentioned conditions are met for the offer to get successfully applied to your purchase.
Validity check
Monitoring expiry dates
Offers on Zomato come with expiry dates, important for planning your orders.
Checking these regularly within the app prevents you from missing out on savings because deals expired.
This way, you're always informed about how long an offer is valid for and maximize how much you save.
Keeping an eye on expiry dates is an essential tip for saving money on Zomato, making every order affordable.
Problem solving
Troubleshooting common issues
If an offer doesn't apply correctly at checkout, make sure that all criteria are met - for instance, minimum order value, participating restaurants only clause.
If the problem continues to persist even after meeting requirements, you can contact Zomato support via their help section in-app for assistance.