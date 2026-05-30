Zoological Survey of India discovers Amolops kamal near Singrep village
Technology
A team from the Zoological Survey of India just discovered a brand-new frog species, Amolops kamal, during a 2024 field trip near Singrep village in Nagaland.
The frog is named after Kamal Choudhury, teacher to the study's lead author, a nice tribute!
Their findings were published recently.
DNA confirms Amolops kamal genetically distinct
Scientists confirmed Amolops kamal is genetically unique using advanced DNA analysis.
This not only spotlights how much hidden wildlife exists in northeast India's remote streams, but also suggests that what was thought to be one widespread species (Amolops indoburmanensis) might actually be several different lineages.
It's a reminder that there's still so much to discover in these wild places.