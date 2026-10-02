Zoom announces AI Sheets and AI Slides preview for spring
Zoom said AI Sheets and AI Slides, two new tools designed to make creating documents, spreadsheets, and slides way easier right inside Zoom, were made available in preview in spring 2026 (March 2026).
These features let you turn meeting chats into spreadsheets or team up on slide decks without leaving the app.
It's all part of Zoom's push to compete with Google's productivity suite.
Zoom adds deepfake detection, voice translation
Zoom is also stepping up its game with real-time deepfake detection during meetings, so you'll get alerts if something seems off.
Plus, it launched live voice translation in beta in March 2026 in five languages (English, Chinese, Spanish, French, Japanese), and upgraded avatars were introduced in March 2026.
With these updates, Zoom is aiming for a workspace that feels smarter, safer, and more fun to use.