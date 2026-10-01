Zoom announces AI Slides and AI Sheets, adds Salesforce support
Technology
Zoom announced AI Slides and AI Sheets, two new tools designed to save you time.
Now you can turn meeting chatter into organized data or even a group presentation, all with help from Zoom's built-in AI Companion.
It will also handle post-meeting thank-you notes and add customer details to Salesforce for you, so you can skip the boring admin work.
Zoom adds deepfake detection, real-time translation
Zoom is not stopping there: the new update brings deepfake detection to flag fake videos in meetings, real-time voice translation for smoother chats across languages, and avatars that actually match your expressions.
All these upgrades aim to make working (and collaborating) on Zoom a lot more seamless and a bit more fun.