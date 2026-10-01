Zoom announces AI Slides and AI Sheets for workplace preview
Technology
Zoom announced AI Slides and AI Sheets, letting you turn meeting chats into ready-made presentations or spreadsheets in Zoom Workplace.
Both features run on Zoom's AI Companion and were available in preview in spring 2026.
Zoom AI Companion adds integrations, privacy
AI Companion 3.0 can now send post-meeting thank-you notes and connect with platforms like Salesforce, making teamwork smoother.
Zoom is also stepping up privacy (no customer data is used to train its AI) and adding deepfake detection, LinkedIn verified badges, live voice translation in five languages, and avatars that actually mimic your expressions.