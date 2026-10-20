Zoom announces unified context layer to automate post meeting tasks
Zoom just dropped a fresh artificial intelligence platform designed to take care of all those boring post-meeting tasks.
Announced at Zoomtopia, the Unified Context Layer pulls information from your meetings, calls, and chats so AI agents can handle things like follow-ups and recaps, saving you time for actual work (or maybe just a coffee break).
Zoom opens ChatGPT and Codex integrations
The update also brings My Notes Workflows, which can send meeting summaries straight to tools like Salesforce, plus ZoomMate Agent Teams that let different AIs tackle parts of a project together.
Even cooler: Zoom's opening up its technology so it can connect with platforms like ChatGPT and Codex.
With these moves (and a big jump in Virtual Agent users), Zoom looks ready to take on Google and Microsoft in the productivity game.