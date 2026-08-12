Zoom patches annotation flaw allowing device takeover during meetings
Zoom just fixed a serious security flaw that made it possible for hackers to control your device during meetings, all through the app's annotation feature.
The issue hit every version of Zoom before 7.1.5 on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux.
Researchers at A Security reported it in June 2026, and Zoom has now rolled out updates to keep users safe.
Zoom urges all users to update
Researchers managed to pull off the hack in less than a day using fewer than 20 AI prompts.
They could join or host meetings and take over devices without anyone noticing.
That means attackers could have accessed personal files or even switched on your microphone or camera.
Zoom recommends everyone update to the latest version as soon as possible (even users with end-to-end encryption), since this fix covers several vulnerabilities found in recent versions.